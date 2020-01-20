In an effort to fight malaria, Mouka manufacturing company is set to give insecticide-treated nets to customers on every single purchase of selected sizes of its ‘Comfy’ mattresses. This was disclosed at the weekend by the company’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun.

She said the effort is a measure geared towards checking malaria in a country with a record 100 million malaria cases and over 300,000 deaths annually.

“In line with the essence of the brand, which is adding comfort to life, Mouka seeks to provide protection for its consumers, who are most vulnerable to malaria. Consumers will receive free insecticide-treated nets when they purchase selected sizes of ‘Comfy,’ which is one of our affordable mattresses’ propositions,” Olanipekun said.

According to Malaria Fact Sheet, Malaria is a major public health problem in Nigeria, where it accounts for more cases and deaths than any other country in the world. The gesture also signals a promo aimed at securing quite a rewarding market share for the Mouka Comfy brand, which is targeted at those seeking a low cost yet good quality mattress.