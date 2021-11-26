By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has advised the leaders of the country to imbibe the fear of God, submitting that He is the only one that can take care of the country. He said that so many people were hungry and on the verge of giving up.

He spoke while announcing the fort-coming annual programme tagged “Mgbidi 2022, Lagos Experience”, holding from January 6 to 9, 2022 at Ijesha in Lagos.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

While fielding questions from journalists during the just concluded ‘Hope for the Needy’ programme at the church, Muoka was delighted that the world has heard the gospel and that the 10-billion mandate given to the church was getting fulfilled.

The cleric said: “Jesus Christ is our hope. Our God assured us that no matter what our challenges are, God has come down to meet your need.”

Apart from preaching the gospel, the man of God stated that the church has some arms that take care of the needy in the society, to ensure that the people are happy while serving God.

The public relations officer of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi, said that the programme was to address the need of the people, pointing out that it would take people out of depression.

He lamented that the future has become so bleak that human efforts could no longer guarantee hope for the needy.

Hope for the Needy, which is an annual programme of the church, witnessed thousands of congregants seeking the face of God.

This year’s crusade kicked off with praise and worship by the choristers, which saw children, youth, campus, Yoruba, adult choirs rendering different soul-lifting songs to glorify God.

As gathered, the two-day programme was designed to bring hope to hopeless Nigerians as well as to the country.

Opening the floodgate of testimonies, is the narration by a 16-year old girl, Favour, living at Ketu area of Lagos, of how she was kidnapped when she was sent on an errand to Ijesha by her mother, but never returned home. It was later learnt that ritualists moved her to an unknown location.

According to Favour, three men in a car sighted her coming and one of them approached her, demanded that she came with him to help push the car, and in the process, they tricked and whisked her away.

She said that the next place she saw herself was somewhere in Sango – Ota in Ogun State. She explained that it must have been an angel who intervened and rescued her.

Another testifier, Sakiratu, said that she was liberated after 35 years of being deaf and dumb. Many of the worshippers were amazed of how those who were sick and in bondage were set free.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .