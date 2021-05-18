Mouka, manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has won the Most Outstanding Foam and Mattress Company of the Year at the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards in Lagos recently.

The award was bestowed on the company for its laudable achievements in the sleep sector and its reputation for exceptional product quality.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, said the award from the Nigerian Real State reflects what Mouka is experiencing in the sector of the economy.

He said company is seeing a major uptick in demand from affluent Nigerians who are in the process of acquiring a new property.

“They expect the best and usually import products. It is partly for that reason Mouka designed and recently launched its new mattress.

“This is a top of the range, international spec mattress that is expertly crafted to international standards in a dedicated facility in Lagos. “The product is comparable with any similar top end mattress to be found in the UK, USA or Europe, except at half the price and in naira,” he said.

Mouka’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, affirmed that the awards, like others won in the past, attest to the remarkable craftsmanship of Mouka, which has spanned over the past 61 years.

She said Mouka remains committed to safeguarding consumers’ wellbeing through its sleep solutions.