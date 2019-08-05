The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mouka Limited, Raymond Murphy, was at the weekend conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria(NIMN) by the Institute.

The award comes on the heels of excellent marketing techniques, sterling service and leadership qualities credited to the company’s boss .

Murphy received the honorary award alongside other captains of industries including Mr Uchechukwu Ogah, President, Masters Energy Group, Ifenyinwa Afe, Managing Director for HP Inc. Central Africa, and Lateef Bakare, a member of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Limited as well as Mr John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of Multi Choice Nigeria, among other notable personalities.

Murphy is reputed to be the brain behind the innovative ideas that have shot Mouka into the leadership position in the Nigerian foam and mattress industry. While it enjoys a huge market share, the foam company is also redefining the sector’s landscape. Mouka has also been recognised for adding comfort to life through the provision of sleep solutions that have given rise to the opening of 10 sleep galleries across Nigeria.