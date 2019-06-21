The 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Mount Shiloh Prating Band of the Holy Cherubim and Seraphim (INC.), a member of United Aladura Churches begins on Friday 21st June Praise Night 2019. It will continue to Sunday 23rd June, 2019 (Remembrance Service). The Anniversary thanksgiving service will hold on Saturday 29th June 2019 the exact day the church was founded sixty years ago.

The host, His Grace Baba Aladura Dr. H.B Philips said God will take his people to Rehoboth which is the theme of the anniversary, and its taken from Genesis 26:22.

He also added that, it is also a remembrance of the founder and other departed members.

The preacher of the day is Superior Evangelist S.O Banjo (National President, United Aladura Churches).