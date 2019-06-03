Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has disowned “Pastor” David Onyekachukwu of its Abuja Life Camp branch.

The Regional Overseer of Gwarimpa Region of the church, Pastor Babalola Niyi, said in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, that Onyekachukwu was not an ordained pastor in MFM and should not be addressed as one.

He added that the suspect has been suspended from the branch with immediate effect over a reported indecent relationship he had with a 16-year-old girl.

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said on Sunday that they had arrested Onyekachukwu for alleged rape and sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old orphan girl (name withheld), and impregnating her in the process.

NAPTIP said the suspect had been asked to conduct deliverance on the girl after she was accused of being a witch, but he ended up taking advantage of her vulnerability to repeatedly rape her.

The Agency said that preliminary investigation revealed that Onyekachukwu first raped the girl in March during her birthday, in spite of her resistance. He continued the rape the girl at will until he was caught.

MFM Regional Overseer said in the statement signed by media aide to the church’s General Overseer, Collins Edomaruse, that the church had conducted an independent investigation and confirmed that the allegations against Onyekachukwu were true.

He said the church has activated its disciplinary measures against the erring member, to serve as deterrent to others who might nurse such “devilish” ideas, including ordained pastors.

The Overseer added that the church cannot stop the law from taking its course regardless of who is implicated, as doing so will amount to condoning evil and being an accessory after the fact.

“In MFM, leadership does not condone indiscipline. Absolute holiness within and without is our hallmark in MFM. We prioritise it in all our meetings with our pastors and members,” he said.