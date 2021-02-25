General overseer, Restoration & Prophetic Grace Evangelistic Ministry (RPGEM), a.k.a Mountain of Mercy (Ori-OkeAanu), Idi-Omo, Osengere, Egbeda, along Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, Prophet Samuel Shittu, a renowned prayer warrior and intercessor winning souls into the kingdom of Christ Jesus, along with other ministers of God, will through the Holy Spirit hold its, monthly interdenominational three-day prayer, fasting and vigil programme, themed, ‘The Power of Praise & Prayers’, beginning on February 25 – 27, 2021, from 12 noon to 5pm (day) and 12am to 5am (night) each day to seek the face of God for Nigerians and Nigeria towards better conditions and peace in the country.

Venue: Prayer Mountain, Mountain of Mercy (Ori-Oke Aanu), Idi-Omo Junction, New Ibadan-Ife Expressway, Ibadan, Egbeda LGA, Oyo State, Nigeria.