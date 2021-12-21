Nigeria will next week name the Portuguese coach, Jose Paseiro, as the new coach of Super Eagles ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, owngoalnigeria has revealed.

The online portal confirmed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had indeed settled for the Portuguese coach who is presently the coach of Venezuela.

According to the report, Paseiro is expected in Nigeria next week alongside Roma coach, Jose Mourinho, who recommended him to the NFF. The football house has offered to foot the bill of Mourinho, it was learnt.

The new coach, according to owngoalnigeria.com, will not take charge of the Super Eagles for the AFCON but will be in Cameroon to observe and work with the team from a distance before taking over for the World Cup qualifiers play off.