The England captain continued his sensational season with both goals in the last-16 first-leg win against the Croatian side on Thursday night.

But he was taken off in the final 10 minutes and was later seen on the touchline with ice on his knee.

He looked to be moving better at the full-time whistle and Mourinho says it will take something special to keep Kane out of a game he loves playing in.

Asked whether he will be fit for Sunday, Mourinho said: “I hope so, I believe so. It is a big match, only big problems stop him to be there. Let’s see the reaction tomorrow but I am sure he will be fine.”

It was another impressive display from Kane, who took his tally to 26 goals for the campaign, having also added 16 assists.

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic called him a “master of football.”

Mourinho agreed with that assessment.

“He is. He is very intelligent. His football is an intelligent

football,” Mourinho said.

“Some strikers score lots of goals and that is the most important thing in football for a striker, which he does.

”But apart from that he understands every tip we give him, in terms of his positioning, movement. He understands the game very well.

“He feels the spaces, he looks around to see where other players are and he can affect the game. He is really a very good player.”

Kane was the difference for Spurs in a match they dominated but struggled to create a raft of chances against a compact team.

They had arrived in north London on the back of eight successive wins.

He opened the scoring in the 25th minute when he converted a rebound from Erik Lamela’s shot which hit the post.

The England striker then punished some poor defending with a clinical finish with 20 minutes remaining to put Spurs in control.

Mourinho was happy with the performance, but says their work is not yet done ahead of the second leg in Zagreb next week.

“It was not a bad performance at all,” he said. “I think it was positive. Maybe we could play with a little bit more intensity.”(dpa/NAN)