Manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a striker in the January transfer window.

Spurs’ England captain Harry Kane could miss the rest of the season and this summer’s European Championship after tearing his left hamstring in a Premier League game against Southampton on New Year’s Day.

The North London club wants to sign a replacement for Kane and have been linked with possible moves for Lille’s Victor Osimhen, PSG’s Edinson Cavani, Napoli’s Fernando Llorente, Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke and Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.

Osimhen is being courted by several big clubs in Europe but a potential departure from Lille this window is complicated, with the President of his Ligue 1 club, Gérard López making it clear he is not available for sale.

When asked about signing a striker during Friday’s press conference, Mourinho told reporters: “Lots of names, I think the majority are from players’ entourage looking to put their names into the market.

“Do we need a striker? Yes, but it has to be a positive move for us. It’s not easy but we’re trying to add that type of player to the squad.”

Osimhen, 21, has made 26 appearances, scoring 14 goals and recording 4 assists, since joining Lille in August 2019.