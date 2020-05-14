Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen could be on his way to the Premier League after reports emerged that Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have submitted a bid for him.

Last week, Soccernet via Telefoot’s Matt Spiro reported that Lille received a ₦35.9b offer from an unnamed club for the services of the Super Eagles star.

There were rumours that the unnamed club was Chelsea, but a new report has now emerged that it was Tottenham who made the offer.

According to French football journalist, Abdellah Boulma, it was Spurs who made the offer, but the ₦35.9b is wide off the mark.

It’s not yet known if Lille are willing to sell, but the club authorities are set to meet with Osimhen next week to discuss his future.

A move to Spurs may appeal to Osimhen as it not only gives him the chance to learn under Mourinho, but it also allows him to reunite with Joao Sacramento who was formerly Christophe Galtier’s assistant at Lille.

It’s been a great year for Osimhen who only moved to France last summer. He joined Les Dogues from Royal Charleroi for just £10 and has proved to be worth every penny.

His 18 goals and six assists in 38 games for Lille makes him one of the top marksman in France this season.