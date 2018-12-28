That Jose Mourinho cannot be ignored is a cinch! Call him what you will – the “Special One’, the ‘Chosen One’, the ‘Unemployed One’…

Uche Atuma

It used to be said that the two most popular brands in history were the late pop star, Michael Jackson; and the very famous non-alcoholic beverage, Coca Cola. Well, fellas, we can conveniently add a third – Jose Mourinho in that mix.

That Jose Mourinho cannot be ignored is a cinch! Call him what you will – the “Special One’, the ‘Chosen One’, the ‘Unemployed One’ (his self-imposed appellation after he got kicked in the butt by Chelsea), even before he became a Red Devil, the loquacious Portuguese always makes the news. Unfortunately, however, the news mar him!

At about this time in 2015, Jose was jobless after Chelsea pushed him through the exit door. Manchester United offered him ‘shelter’ from the cold streets of London shortly after. The Portuguese reigned at Old Trafford as ‘king’ for 3 years where things were far from fine and dandy. And now he’s been shoved out again at about the same time of the year. He’s out there in the cold again! How ‘cold’ can life be? Why should Jose spend another Xmas in the cold again? Or does he really love the freezing weather? Pity the ‘Unemployed One’.

Regrettably, the 56-year old cooked his own goose. In fact, he’s done that for ages. Wherever he went, he had baggage, and sometimes they appeared too heavy they impeded his movement; and subsequently became a burden.

Manchester United looked up to the ‘Special One’ for inspiration after the exit of Sir Alex Fergusson left a void in the fabric of the Old Trafford giant. The magnitude of which the likes of David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal couldn’t stitch. Nothing was working without a hitch.

But United apparently overlooked the fact that if Mourinho had still been ‘special’ at Chelsea, Roman Abramovich obviously wouldn’t have given him the whooping, where he lost his footing, and subsequently slipped off the Bridge.