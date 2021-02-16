Tottenham face a full pay-off should they choose to axe Jose Mourinho.

The Athletic reports the contract Mourinho signed in November 2019 until the end of the 2022-23 season does not contain a break clause.

The report added therefore that with no exit option available to either side, Tottenham would have to offer Mourinho a significant severance package if the club feel a change at the helm is required.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the first half of last season, and the same outlet adds there is currently no indication of him being sacked. Mourinho earns almost double the wage of his predecessor Pochettino at £15million a year.

The former Chelsea boss is determined to deliver the north Londoners their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

They have made the final of that competition, set for 25 April at Wembley, but face Manchester City in the biggest game for Spurs since the 2019 Champions League final.