New Roma coach Jose Mourinho has pin-pointed Torino hitman Andrea Belotti to lead his attack next season, but Edin Dzeko could stay too.

Paulo Fonseca is on the way out after two years and Mourinho has already been announced to take over, so the transfer strategy will be outlined by The Special One.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Mou has already chosen Belotti as the ideal player to revamp their attack, especially as he had already tried to sign Il Gallo when he was at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur.

Belotti’s contract is due to expire in June 2022 and a renewal is unlikely, as Torino are again scrambling to avoid relegation in the final few weeks of this season