Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is a transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma. According to Skysports, Roma are considering making a move for Iheanacho as an alternative to Tammy Abraham.

The Yellow and Reds are in the market for a striker following the departure of Dzeko to Inter Milan. Abraham is the first choice, but the Chelsea striker has reservations over a move to Italy.

Roma have agreed a deal with Chelsea, but Abraham, who is also a target for Arsenal, is not sure if a move to Italy is the right one at this stage of his career.

Abraham is expected to decide this weekend, but Roma have lined up Iheanacho as an alternative should the England star choose Arsenal.

Iheanacho is finally delivering on the potential he showed as a teenager, and Roma believes he could come in fill the void left by Dzeko.

The Nigerian international finished as Leicester City’s top scorer in all competitions last season with 19 goals, including 12 in the league.

He has started on a promising note this season, coming on to win and score the penalty that helped Leicester beat Man City in the Community Shield.

It remains to be seen if the Foxes will consider selling the 24-year-old, but should they be willing to sell, Roma will have to pay a top dollar to sign him as he just signed a contract extension last season.

Iheanacho contract at the King Power Stadium does not expire until 2024. But having signed Patson Daka from RB Salzburg for big money, the Foxes could be tempted to recoup the money by selling Iheanacho to Roma.