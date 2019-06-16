Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Babayo Garba Gamawa, describing the lawmaker as “an invaluable and immeasurable asset.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said it will be difficult to forget Sen. Gamawa’s immense contribution to the ruling party’s success and development of democracy in Nigeria.

The President said “Gamawa’s defection was not only politically significant and bold, but it also contributed to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Presidential Election of February 2019.’’

“A man’s influence is directly proportional to how he identifies with his people. Gamawa was a grassroots politician who wielded enormous influence on account of the tremendous love he enjoyed,” he added.

The President, who condoled with the senator’s family, government and people of Bauchi State, said Gamawa’s defection to APC from Peoples Democratic Party was a morale booster for the party.

The President prayed that God would forgive the gentle soul of the deceased, and reward his good deeds with paradise.