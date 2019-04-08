Belgium top division side, Mouscron are in talks with Liverpool to retain the services of Nigeria U23 forward Taiwo Awoniyi for another season on loan after having two successful different loan spells at the club, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

Awoniyi is still not eligible for a work permit to represent Liverpool despite his exploits this season where he scored 8 goals in nine games to steer Mouscron from relegation to the Europa League play off following his signing in January.

It is the second time he has excelled on loan at the club as he scored ten league goals for the team last season while on loan before moving to Gent in the summer, a move which didn’t go as planned for the 21 year old.

Although Club Brugge are rumoured to be in the hunt for the forward, Mouscron believe the striker stand a better chance of maintaining his career growth with them as he is sure going to play regularly and that they have tabled to Liverpool during talks.

Awoniyi’s future is according to reports tied to the team making the Europa League as Liverpool are keen on him playing in European Cup competition as the next line of his development following his contract extension in the summer.