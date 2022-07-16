By Vincent Kalu

The President of Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), Chief Mayor Echefu has said that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu adopted will further polarize the nation.

Speaking to Saturday Sun, the Igbo youths leader stressed that, “in a plural society like Nigeria, diversity should be on the front burner for any political consideration.”

He pointed out that religious or ethnic balancing has been a strong point in the nation’s polity for a long time.

“Those of us justifying this Muslims-Muslim ticket are not lovers of this country. If you are talking of competence, there is no zone, no religion that doesn’t have abundance of people who are very competent and very well equipped to run the affairs of this country. That decision is an insult to the Christian community in the entire North. So, it means that there is no single Christian from the North who is competent to be the president of this country since the vice president is as good as the president.

“Have we forgotten so soon, in 2015, Tinubu was tipped to be the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari, but it was turned down because both of them belong to the same Muslim faith? Between then and now, what has changed?

“We keep on pontificating about equity, justice, fair play, but when it comes to putting it into action, we falter because we are not sincere with ourselves. If it was a decision with virtue, the uproar across the nation wouldn’t have been so deafening. It is not all that late for Tinubu to remedy what many have seen as a slight on Christians in the country,” Echefu said.