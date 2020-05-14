The Police Command in Nasarawa State has prosecuted 1,080 violators of the restriction of movement order by the government.

The movement restriction is part of measures put in place to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, disclosed the figure of the arrests in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

Longe explained that the Police arrested 1,080 people, impounded 1,181 motorcycles and 195 tricycles.

He also said that more than 200 people, returning from high-risk states were intercepted and taken to quarantine centres, in line with government directives.

The commissioner said the Police and other security agencies had mounted road blocks at strategic locations across all the 13 local government areas of the state to effect the interception.

“We will not allow people to flout the regulations as directed by the federal and Nasarawa state governments.

“All entry and exit points in the state are being monitored by security agencies and we will not allow inter-state movements,’’ he said.

Longe warned that anybody caught, not wearing face masks in the public, would be arrested.

He said that the use of face masks was compulsory, especially now, because of the way the coronavirus is spreading.

“As such, everybody should obey the orders aimed at curtailing further spread of the COVID-19.”

The commissioner also warned shop owners outside markets, which were allowed to reopen, to provide hand sanitisers, water and soap to customers and wear face masks to avoid any face-off with the Police. (NAN).