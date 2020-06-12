Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As the current Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) terminate in December 2020, the Federal Government yesterday, inaugurated three technical working groups to design a fresh development plan.

While inaugurating the technical committees in a virtual meeting in Abuja, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, said that the plan was expected to address developmental challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life within the timeframe.

Three different technical committees were inaugurated including, Agriculture and Water Resources and Cross cutting issues; Technical Working Groups (TWGs) for the development of Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021 -2023 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050.

The members who were drawn from the various segments of the Nigerian society include, six governors from the six geo-political zones; presidents of umbrella youth organisations, two leaders of National Assembly committee on national planning; representatives of two majors religious organisations, president, National Council of Women Society etc.

They are expected to review existing plans, policies, programmes and projects in in their thematic area; conduct SWOT Analysis of their thematic area/sectors; review the assumptions, parameters ans forecasts used in the previous sectorial plan and align with current realities, consult relevant ministries, departments and agencies in their thematic area for the relevant data.

“As you may be aware, these initiatives are designed to succeed the current Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020)” he said, adding that econometric and input-output models will be used for the preparation of macroeconomic framework for the two Medium Term National Development Plan 2021 -2025 and 2026-2030 while Dynamic Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) and System Dynamic-based Integrated Sustainable Development Goals simulation (SDG) models for Nigeria Agenda 2050.

“The inauguration of the technical working groups became imperative given the fact that the existing plans are expected to lapse in December, since the 2020 and the 2021 Budgets are to be guided by the plan” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Olusola Idowu, had said that her ministry identified 26 broad and key thematic areas of the economy on which the technical working committees have been set up.