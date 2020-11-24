Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Milkmaid, a movie produced to tell story of the inhumane activities of Boko Haram insurgents and other violence acts against women and children has hit the cinemas across Nigeria.

The movie which was produced by Desmond Ovbiagele, tells story of Aisha, a Fulani milkmaid, who was searching for her younger sister, Zainab, and dire personal circumstances force her to approach the religious militants who were responsible for their separation in the first instance determined to find her despite the compromises she must make to do so.

The producer explained: “Her quest to recapture her uncaring past proves to be unexpectedly complicated in a world whose festering conflict provides several paths to becoming a victim with typically irreversible consequences.”

President Association of Movie Producers, Peace Anyam Osigwe, confirmed to journalists at the premiering of the movie in Abuja, that the movie has passed through several checks and necessary approvals secured from the National Film and Video Censors Board for public airing of the movie.

She said: “The movie tends to expose what is going on up north that is witnessing senseless killings and endless destructions from the insurgents, thereby, attracting sympathy and necessary actions from Nigerians and government.

“We worked together with Islamic communities, security agencies, particularly the Department of State Security (DSS), to ensure that the film meet relevant standards for airing. We have another move titled “Voiceless” which carries similar story but with different narration.

“At our Association level, we have worked closely with the producer to ensure that we present a version of the movie that does not violate any religion and ethnic beliefs, but generate positive conversations particularly about the security situation in some parts of the northern Nigeria where insurgents have engaged in endless killings and destructions.

“We look forward to helping more movie makers to produce movies that would help educate Nigerians on several issues in Nigeria, with the intention of exposing and correcting certain issues.”

She, thus confirmed that movies produced or to be aired in Nigeria, must pass through several checks to ensure that it’s purged of items that may be considered insulting to the sensibility of any tribe or religion in Nigeria.

“In releasing a movie in Nigeria process, certificate from the Censors board is required for the movie to be aired in cinemas. To this end, our association help to foster collaboration with the security agencies, censors board and other relevant people to ensure the success of the movie,” she said.

She encouraged Nigerians to see the movie and pick relevant lessons from it.