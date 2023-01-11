From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria (AMP), has mourned the passing of its president, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, saying that she took the movie industry to great heights.

In a statement, its National Publicity Secretary, Nzeh Frankwhite, said that apart from taking Nollywood to an enviable height, Anyiam Osigwe was a team player and a philanthropist of immeasurable proportion.

“Our departed National President was a creative personality par excellence… her creativity became one of the leading lights of the movie industry in Nigeria and beyond.

“Through the prestigious reward platform, the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), she placed African cinema on the world stage and took Nollywood to an enviable level of celebration.

“The African Film Academy was another notable initiative of this great industry icon of inestimable value, a platform through which several celebrated filmmakers have received anointing for excellence in the industry (through her training)” the statement, noted.

Frankwhite also explained that the late president was a compassionate leader and a great philanthropist.

“She was a team player and her commitment to the growth and progress of Nollywood led her to render selfless service through several platforms in the industry. She had served as National Vice President of the Association of Movie Producers and later returned after several years to offer herself to serve as National President, a position she held until her untimely demise.

“She was a passionate and compassionate leader, philanthropist of immeasurable proportion. To say she will be highly missed is to state the obvious.

“In every sense of the word, the vacuum her demise has left may be almost impossible to fill, but we cannot question God, as madam president has only travelled a path that is destined for every mere mortal. It’s just a matter of time.

“We, however, take solace in the fact that she has left us with several fond memories and remarkable footprints in the sands of time. The numerous innovative ideas she brought to the association in her short stay as president remain our guiding light in immortalising this late icon as we keep praying for the repose of her forever peaceful, gentle soul and the fortitude for her family, friends, associates and colleagues to bear the great loss until we meet to path no more,” the publicity secretary said.