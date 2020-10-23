Exciting times await movie buffs as UK based outfit, Bebuzee, an online movie streaming platform is set to revolutionalise movie streaming in Africa as it plans the release of the firsts of its new free-to-watch streaming movie service for Africa in December.

A statement from the platform states that to achieve its objectives, Bebuzee is already affiliated to over 50 Nigerian film studios and in December, full-length movies, series, talk shows and documentaries among others will be available at Bebuzee.com at no cost to viewers. What is more, it requires no subscription.

The statement added that Bebuzee will select its releases from a catalogue of over 20,000 movies and with up to 50 movies available each week, Bebuzee will select the best for its viewers.

“Nigeria’s film production companies rank third in the world in output only after the United States and India. By serving content from over 50 production companies in Nigeria, Bebuzee will have access to the best of the best in content from this important resource and with Bebuzee originals, which include movies, series, documentaries and talk shows, the sky is the limit,” the statement added.

Unlike other platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, Bebuzee’s content will be tailored to suit the African viewer marketplace. With over 16 million users on the African continent, Benuzee’s objective is to become a global force in streaming content, challenging Netflix and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Bebuzee has filed for an initial public offering of its shares in the United States ahead of its launch as a public company in 2021. The company was founded in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom in May 2012 by entrepreneur, Joe Onyero who says he is inspired by his Nigerian roots hence he is now turning his focus to Nigeria in creating the premiere platform for entertainment and news for the whole of the African continent.