By Zika Bobby

Secretary General of Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr. Paul Adalikwu, has presented his strategic plan for the organisation to host country, Cote d’Ivoire, in his maiden meeting with the Ivorian Secretary of State for Transportation, Dr. Celestine Doh Serey.

Adalikwu, who last year emerged secretary general, solicited for the government’s assistance for a permanent secretariat for the multilateral body.

High points of his strategic plan is the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) which is planned for formal inauguration in the coming months.

He also presented the proposed draft budget for the year 2022 to the Secretary of State, Permanent Secretary and the chief of staff of the host country’s government.

Adalikwu, who assumed office in December in Abidjan after his victory at it’s 16th Extra Ordinary Session in Accra, Ghana , thanked the Ivorian government for their support to MOWCA since it’s inception and other efforts it has made to consolidate the body.

He gave assurance that the MOWCA secretariat under his watch would keep the host government and all organs of the organisation fully abreast with its activities, while welcoming inputs to achieve efficiency and fulfil expectations of member countries

Serey, in his response, commended Adalikwu for the visit and congratulated him on his election. He said he had listened to his submissions and saw sincerity and willingness to make things better for the organisation, however the limiting factor will be finances.

He assured that the government of Cote D’Ivoire is fully in support of the new SG’s administration, that they elected a Nigerian knowing the size and strength of the nation and the ability of its citizens to perform and deliver.

On the issue of the permanent secretariat for MOWCA, he said it will be looked into and sorted out soon and assured that his technical team will always be available to assist MOWCA anytime the need arises.

On budget documents presented to him, he assured that his technical team will look into it and revert back in due course.