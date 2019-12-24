The Constitutional Council of Mozambique, has validated that the ruling party, Frelimo, and its candidate Filipe Nyusi, won with overwhelming majority in October’s general elections.

Frelimo won 70 per cent of the votes and Nyusi was re-elected with 73 per cent of the votes, the Council said in a statement.

The election results were previously rejected by opposition parties- Renamo and the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM), which alleged widespread fraud and irregularities.

In its announcement, the council said the irregularities found during the electoral process “did not substantially affect the results of the general and provincial elections held on Oct. 15.” (Xinhua/NAN)