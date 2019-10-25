Mozambique’s president and ruling Frelimo party are heading for overwhelming victories according to preliminary results, as the opposition and some observers charge the elections were marked by intimidation, ballot stuffing and flawed vote-counting.

The opposition Renamo party has rejected the results and called for the elections to be re-run.

Results from all Mozambique’s provinces, available yesterday but not yet ratified by the central electoral commission, show a landslide win for Frelimo, with the ruling party gaining an absolute majority in the presidential poll, parliament and provincial seats.

President Filipe Nyusi appears to have garnered more than 70% of the votes and Frelimo looks set to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament, which would allow it to change the constitution without needing support from the opposition.

Renamo has not won governorship of a single province, dashing the party’s hopes for some provincial leadership positions after laws were changed to allow the election of provincial governors.