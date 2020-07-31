The passion of young revelers and holidaymakers will be ignited this weekend, as Mozzarella Hotels, Ipaja, Lagos hosts them to a special Ileya fiesta tagged: ‘Roots Rock Splendour (RRS)’.

The hotel, which has consistently been hosting fun loving youths, business tycoons and football lovers to an array of events, games, banqueting and entertainment; continues to uphold its commitment to quality African dining experience.

It is particularly heartening that the traditional menus being offered guests and casual diners at Mozzarella’s African Kitchen have been maintained, resulting in a growing number of patrons and fun seekers that will flock the hospitality hotspot this Ileya weekend.

According to the management, Mozzarella’s fast space is evident in its dining pleasures and African hospitality standards that come with uniquely authentic home-style taste and great value. “This Ileya holiday, our guests will have outstanding experiences over their favourite African dishes, with steaming hot cowtail pepper soup, efo riro plus chili sauce; barbecue roast chicken, and gourmet style rice and vegetable soup,” the manager said.

Indeed, the Mozzarella Bistro facility is more casual and helpful than the traditional dining room, and on the daily changing table d’hote menu, food is prepared from fresh local produce and well presented in a modern style, while there is an exquisite reception area for pre-dinner drinks or relaxation.