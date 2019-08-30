Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will launch a formal bid on Tuesday to stop a No Deal Brexit and prevent Boris Johnson suspending Parliament as his supporters vowed to ‘shut down the streets’ unless the PM changes course.

The Labour leader said he would kickstart a bid to block a chaotic split from Brussels on the first day that MPs return from their summer holidays.

He confirmed that he will try to seize control of proceedings in the House of Commons in order to pass a law to force the PM to secure a Brexit delay from the EU in the event the two sides do not have an agreement in place by the October 31 deadline.

It is unclear exactly how Mr Corbyn intends to reverse Mr Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament for five weeks in September and October but his comments set the scene for all out war in the Commons next week.

Mr Corbyn said this afternoon: ‘What we are going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a No Deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down Parliament in this utterly crucial period.’

Meanwhile, the pro-Corbyn Momentum campaign group has said it will organise a series of anti-prorogation protests across the country and has urged its activists to ‘occupy bridges and blockade roads’.