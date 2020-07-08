Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Military Pensions Board (MPB), has debunked rumors making the rounds that it has concluded plans to pay three months balance of arears to military pensioners.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the board Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal, who made this known said it has not fixed a date for the payment.

Lawal also advised retirees to stick to the established official means of communication provided by the Board for information regarding their payment.

Lawal, in a statement said “The Military Pensions Board (MPB), wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners to disregard, in totality, the rumour making the rounds in the media, that a specific date has been fixed for the proposed payment of three months balance of arears to pensioners by the MPB.

For the avoidance of doubt, the MPB wishes to state unequivocally that no particular date has been fixed for the payment yet.

However, the Chairman of the Board, Major General Ahmadu Bala Adamu and his team are working tirelessly and continuously liaising with appropriate agencies to ensure the prompt payment of the remaining 3-months of arears, in furtherance of the Federal Government’s resolve to improve the welfare of military pensioners in the country.

Accordingly, the MPB hereby implores all military retirees to continue to support the Board as it continues to ensure that all retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) get their deserved entitlements.

Finally, retirees are encouraged to always stick to the established official means of communication provided by the Board for authentic information. This includes direct calls to the Board’s official Call Centre and the Public Relations Officer. While thanking you for your usual support, please accept the assurances and the esteemed regards of the Chairman, MPB.