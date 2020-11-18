Mr Eazi has announced a partnership with Decagon, organisers of Nigeria’s top software engineering training programme, to help brilliant young Nigerians actualise their dream of becoming software engineers. Mr Eazi will serve as a sponsor for five residents or indigenes of Ogun State to attend Decagon.

Decagon recently opened applications for its six-month training programme, which includes accommodation, catering, laptop, Internet and monthly stipend, followed by immediate job placement into companies like Access Bank, Sterling Bank and Etranzact after graduation.

Successful applicants are required to have a credible guarantor to access the Pay-Later model and this has proven difficult for some otherwise successful applicants in the past. It is due to this challenge that Mr Eazi has decided to step in and guarantee five candidates from Ogun State, by residence or origin.

Chika Nwobi, CEO of Decagon, sais, “For some who do not have access to someone in their family or network to stand in for them, Mr Eazi is providing a lifeline and this is the type of collaboration that will move Nigeria forward.”

The singer, songwriter and entrepreneur is passionate about music and any programme that supports emerging talent in Africa. In June 2020, Mr Eazi launched the African Music Fund (AMF) with an initial investment of $20 million dedicated to African creatives. He recently launched the emPawa initiative to provide a hundred African artistes with funding to shoot their music videos.

About Decagon, he said, “I’ve always been passionate about helping young people and pushing them to be the best version of themselves. For some of them, their talents naturally align with software engineering. I am happy to support this initiative in the hopes that they can support themselves and their families.”