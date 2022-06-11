Music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi, has launched ‘The Legalize Art Experience’, a short film that documents his collaboration with Benin-based painter, Patricorel.

Directed by Demola Falomo, the mini documentary captures Eazi’s first time performing Legalize, the first single from his forthcoming debut album.

Inspired by his growing interest in acquiring the African art platform, Eazi sees his yet-to-be-titled album as a collection of art pieces. For Legalize, the musician tapped into Patricorel’s work having met the artist while recording the album in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The song sees Eazi exposing his emotions as he celebrates his love for fiancee, Temi Otedola, while Patricorel’s painting simultaneously captures the intimacy of love, submission, vulnerability and death’s finality.

“I see the instrumental as a canvas… just like Patricorel… It’s a plain canvas and you don’t know what you will create. What struck me was the fact that he represents love with his pieces, but he draws with skeletons. I think skeletons are our most human, naked form,” he explains.

