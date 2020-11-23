Nollywood legend, Dr. John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has extolled the outstanding leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as visionary, peaceful, compassionate and unassuming leader who has brought tremendous development to the state, most especially in in rural communities.

Mr. Ibu also commended Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership style, which he said had brought unprecedented peace and security in the state, stressing that the governor was “a God-sent leader to the people of Enugu State.”

The African movie icon who spoke when he led a team to Government House, Enugu, to appreciate Governor Ugwuanyi for celebrating with him during his 60 birthday, thanked the governor for his good works in the state and for enhancing the state’s business and investment atmosphere in spite of the nation’s challenges.

“Thank you for the developmental projects, most especially in the rural areas; thank you for your humility and friendliness to all and sundry; thank you for entrenching perpetual peace and security in Enugu State, and also thank you immensely for celebrating me at my 60th birthday<” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ice Diamond Entertainment, Monday Diamond who hosted Mr. Ibu’s 60th Birthday, applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for “the magnificent way he celebrated John Okafor through his support which culminated in the massive success of the event.”

Ugwuanyi who congratulated Mr. Ibu on his 60th birthday, eulogised the Nollywood legend for making Enugu State and the entire Igbo nation proud through his talent. The governor adopted every Easter Monday as “Mr. Ibu Day” as an official annual entertainment day for Enugu State.