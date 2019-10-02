The current Mr Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem, has advised citizens to unite and promote causes that would enhance the image of the nation.

Enwerem, a fashion designer and model, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that in August, Enwerem represented Nigeria at the 2019 Mr World competition in Philippines, where he bagged one of the top five best talent awards.

According to him, citizens should take the responsibility of creating a new Nigeria desired by all, to give the country a positive image.

He said that Nigerians should quit playing the blame game as the responsibility of creating a new Nigeria should not be left for the leaders alone.

He said that everyone should accept the country, work on ways to make it better and shun the idea of fleeing.

“I join everyone and call for prayers for the country. I join the leaders to plead for patience and understanding from all.

“We can continue to enumerate the problems and blame the leaders for failing and looting but time for all that has passed.

“Our country will not move beyond the present state, if we do not accept challenges and personally take up responsibility of creating a better one,’’ he said.

Enwerem expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s economic situation and said that it must live up to its name as, ‘Giant of Africa’, 59 years after independence.

“If there should be hope of true change, there must be a new breed of young men and women with ownership mentality.

“We must rise and accept our faults, discover the process and ultimately make it a success.” he said.

“At 59, the country should not be talking about unemployment, bad roads, unstable electricity, poor education system, oppression of the press, attack and brutality,’’ Mr Nigeria said.

He advised patriotic citizens to eschew anything that could lead to breakdown of law and order and work towards promoting the economy to curb poverty. (NAN)