Popular comedian, Mr Patrick will on May 5 host his first major international show at Indigo 02 Arena, London.

The epoch-making event will feature music stars including Mr P of the PSquare fame, Daddy Showkey, CDQ, Frank Donga, Seyi Brown, Eric Omondi, Osita Iheme and Charles Okocha among others.

“I can guarantee you that it is definitely going to be an exciting night of hilarious jokes, fresh from the comedians. It’s going to be a night filled with great music and lots of fun to keep you glued to your seat, so you better go get your tickets now.”

The event is coming just few months after his sold out show tagged: ‘Homecoming With Mr. Patrick & Friends’ held at Club Cubana, Owerri, Imo State in January.

“I had a good experience in Owerri. Now, the London edition is loading. I am grateful to God for an opportunity to export my craft to the next level in the United Kingdom. We have been receiving massive responses since the show was announced,” he said.