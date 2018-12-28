Former All progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily response to the grave allegation that his family members own humongous shares in the in Etisalat (9mobile) Nigeria.

Udeogranya who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said failure of the president to clear himself would leave Nigerians with the telling impression that his anti-corruption war is a ruse.

“I received with shock, news of the allegation that members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s family now own substantial shares in Etisalat (9mobile) Nigeria estimated at $2b (N727b at N360 per dollar) of the company’s estimated $20b global net worth.

“In my view, it will be unbearable if it is established that his own family flourishes with questionable wealth. It will be worse for a president whose government has meted out chronic and grinding poverty and harsh economic conditions to its citizenry.

“I therefore urge President Buhari to expeditiously respond to these allegations or Nigerians will judge his silence as an affirmation, particularly when these allegations were brought to the public sphere by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the man majority of Nigerians believe will be the next president on May 29, 2019.”