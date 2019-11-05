It was a noonday of blaze and glory as Mrs Virginia Iruka Ezeaku (Nee Ezeanata) was interred at her residencein Isiekwulu villge of Ukpo town, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State last weekend.

Dignitaries from all walks of life attended the solemn interment after the burial service which took place at10am at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ukpo.

Royal grace was brought to bear on the hallowed event through the presence of the Igwe of Ukpo HRM Dr. Robert Eze.

Dignitries at the event included Anambra State Commissioners for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, Youth and Creative Economy, Afam Mbanefo; Transport, Dr. Chris Madubuko; as well as Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Creative Security, AVM Ben Chiobi and former Secretary to the State Government, Okwuchukwu Ezeaku.

Mrs. Virginia Iruka Ezeaku died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The burial ceremonies kicked off with a service of songs at her residence in Enugu by 5.30 pm on Monday, October 28. Another service of songs took place in her Ukpo hometown on Wednesday, October 30.

Then came Thursday, October 31, when the great woman was given a dignified burial after the service of songs in St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ukpo.

The condolence visits by important personages, in-laws, friends and sundry well-wishers on Friday and Saturday witnessed a pageantry of colours.

The outing service held on Sunday, November 3, at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ukpo.