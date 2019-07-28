Wife of Lagos state, Dr Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerian women to put their absolute trust in God in all situations.

She made the call during the official opening ceremony of 2019 Women’s Conference titled: Stronger , Deeper and Higher, organized by Women and Girls Organization , Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion at Faith Auditorium, Bariga Lagos.

Sanwo- Olu said the theme of the event must have been chosen under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit as it was very appropriate for the present time and season.

The Lagos First Lady who appreciated the Women’s and Girls’ Organization for their selfless service to humanity, especially the laudable role they have been playing in terms of charity work, scholarship and assisting other dioceses, among others, explained that God requires everyone to put absolute trust in Him in all situation. “We need to learn to look away from the ugly situations around us and focus only on Jesus Christ alone. They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength and shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint”, she posited.