Wife of Enugu Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation, has launched a free medical outreach in Enugu in collaboration with United States of America faith -based organisation, Faith Care Foundation.

Flagging-off the free medical exercise at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who applauded the international foundation for its immense contributions to the health of the people, especially those who cannot afford medical care. She maintained the free medical programme, which will end on Friday, February 21, will address any form of health challenge being suffered by residents of the state, especially indigent patients who could not afford medical care.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, therefore, enjoined patients to comport themselves and cooperate with the foreign medical experts as they carry out their services.

The Enugu Governor’s wife urged residents, especially the indigents battling with one ailment or the other, to take advantage of the opportunity to get treatment.

Founder of the foundation, Dr. Peter Schnatz, disclosed that the body first came to Nigeria in 1997, as part of his contributions to extend God’s love to mankind.

Dr. Schnatz added that the organisation was currently building a hospital in the northern part of the country with the aim of advancing its objective of free medical services.

He appreciated Mrs. Ugwuanyi for collaborating with his organisation and implored the patients to exercise patience as they will be attended to by the medical team.

A member of the team, Dr. Chito Nwana, said their medical mission to Enugu State was borne out of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s passion for the wellbeing of the vulnerable group through her pet project, U-TOLF.

Dr. Nwana lauded the Enugu Governor’s wife for her selfless service to humanity, especially the less privileged, stressing “a lot of people are bearing testimonies to your sacrifice in touching lives.”