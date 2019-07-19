The people of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State have described the monthly prayer rally organised by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, to appreciate God and pray for the progress of the state as a source of inspiration to the people of the state, worthy of emulation.

Speaking when the people of the council converged on their headquarters to replicate the prayer rally, the council chairman, Hon. Sunday Ugwu, stated that they were deeply committed to the spiritual exercise, which he said “has brought great fortune to our local government area and Enugu State.”

Hon. Ugwu disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife are God-fearing couple with uncommon humility and passion for people’s well being, stressing that ever since the governor entrusted Enugu State to the hands of God, the state has continued to witness positive changes.

The council chairman added that the prayer rally also offered his administration the opportunity to interact with the people of the area and perform the grand finale of its empowerment scheme in keeping with the set objectives of the governor’s wife’s pet-project.

He maintained that it was because of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s monthly prayer rally that Enugu State had continued to experience good governance especially in massive infrastructural development, regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, human empowerment, enduring peace and security, among others, despite the state government’s lean resources.

“Our governor is humble and hardworking. He carries everybody along; he has brought an enduring peace to the state. He also ensures regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, as well as good governance and massive infrastructural development across Enugu State, among others, with the little resources coming to the state from the federal allocation,” he said.

The council chairman, therefore, donated some gift items to indigent residents of the local government, maintaining that “Enugu South Local Government Area will continue to strive to emulate the sterling efforts of our dear mother and First Lady of Enugu State by organising this rally.”

Also speaking, the wife of the council chairman, Mrs. Ngozi Ugwu, equally lauded Mrs. Ugwuanyi for the monthly prayer session and its positive impact in the state especially in the lives of the women.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi added that the programme had united women of the state and empowered many indigent women and children, saying: “That is a laudable effort and that is why we are doing our best to replicate it in our local government.”

In her remark, a woman activist in the state, Mrs. Josephine Nwokedike, thanked the council chairman and his wife for their initiative in emulating the efforts of Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife in serving the state with the fear of God to transform it and improve the living standard of the people. She, therefore, implored them to remain focused and committed to the noble vision.