From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Old Boys of Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, Makurdi, popularly known as MSG (Class of 1997) has honored one of their own, Prof. Kohol Iornem and a few others with an award of Academic Excellence.

The Class which is celebrating her 25th Anniversary, noted that it found one of their own, Prof. Iornem and others worthy of the accolade for their outstanding achievements and contribution in academics and other fields of life endeavour.

The award recipient who appreciated his classmates for the huge honor, thanked them for recognizing him, and assured that the award would spur him to do more for the good of humanity.

Iornem who is the Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party for the Kwande/Ushongo House of Representatives for the 2023 election, recalled with nostalgia his good old days at the prestigious Mount Saint Gabriel’s, saying the nurturing he got from the school helped in no small measure in his success in Life.

He expressed his commitment to continue to do his best to ensure the growth of his Alma Mater and the Education sector in Benue State.