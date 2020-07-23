Okey Samspon, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner for Small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) Development, Mr Onyema Wachukwu, has attributed the national merit Awards on two Abians in the recently held Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) awards in Abuja in fashion design and leather works to huge investments the state government has made in that sector.

Two natives of the state, Miss Chidinma Erem and Mr Clement Orjinta won the awards in Abuja.

Wachukwu who disclosed this in Umuahia said Abia was the only state with two awardees at the event, adding that people of the state were naturally blessed with entrepreneurial skills.

He said the state government has leveraged on the ingenuity and creative mindset of an average Abian to place the state on the global map.

The SME Development Commissioner extolled Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his efforts in developing the SME sector of the state, assuring that his Ministry was determined to make positive impact on the SME sector.