By Vivian Onyebukwa

In a direct response to the cries of the Nigerian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), MINCE organised a Town Hall meeting with MSMEs drawn from across many states in Nigeria having the express support of the major government regulatory bodies and business associations like the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), TIC, NEPC etc.

The outcome of the town hall meeting with MSMEs in the cosmetics and beauty industry, has empowered MINCE with relevant data, which MINCE has translated into functional and problem-solving interventions that are directly impacting these MSMEs positively and profitably.

In addition to cost reduction for MSMEs one of it’s major intervention implementation strategies, MINCE International Concept Ltd has also inaugurated it’s annual “Made In Nigeria Cosmetics and Beauty Products Expo”, in its project, MSMEs: The Road To Export”.

The inaugural edition of the “Made In Nigeria Cosmetics and Beauty Products Expo”, is scheduled to hold from the 1st to 3rd of October, 2022, at the prestigious Yard 158, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the board Chairman of MINCE International Concept Ltd, Barr Kola Awe, the expo is organised to identify export-ready cosmetics and beauty products in Nigeria and expose them to international markets in Africa and beyond, identify, prepare, assist and scale up MSME cosmetics and beauty products for international market. It will also help manufacturers gain access to technical interventions in the area of certifications, quality and standards during the Expo.

It is also intended to connect manufacturers to mainstream retail outlets, give them the opportunity to showcase their made in Nigeria cosmetics and beauty products to a large number of consumers and distributors for huge sales opportunities.

In a press conference to announce the official unveiling of the Made In Nigeria Cosmetics and Beauty Products Expo, Awe revealed that, “Currently, in implementing our strategic interventions, MINCE has ensured the presence of MSME cosmetics products in Abidjan, Togo, Morocco and Kenya. The company is positioned to ensure Made In Nigeria Cosmetics and Beauty Products take their rightful places in the over $14 billion cosmetics industry in Africa”.

He furrher assured the Nigerian MSMEs that the company is poised to ensure cost competitiveness through increased sales, new market penetration, effective and efficient distribution support across Africa and beyond.

The process, he said, will ultimately ensure and assure MSMEs of increased and consistent profitability to keep them in business and highly competitive in the continent.

He stated that there is no other time for export than now, adding that Nigeria has a lot of advantage to export, but is not making use of the opportunity.

Also speaking, Chairperson for MINCE Expo, Dapo Talabi, described the event as timely, saying that the expo is to highlight what Nigerians have and what they can do as there is a lot to offer. “It is just an untapped market. We have a lot of raw materials, agricultural products, and a lot of things that are being exported, but not even at maximum capacity”

According to her, it will create a platform for the producers to know where to start from and how to get the basic information that will be of assistance to them”

Regional Coordinator, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Samuel Oyeyipo, while making his contribution, described the scheduled expo as an avenue for Nigerian cosmetics manufacturers to audit themselves.

He promised that his organisation will look at the products, gaps, deficiencies, and what is required for their products to qualify for the international market, and what they can do to push those products outside, during the event. “In terms of tradefairs, trade missions, and exhibition, we are also ready to support whoever has the product, provided the labelling and the packaging are complete with that of international standard”.

Other partners of the event include, Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM), and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).