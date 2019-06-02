Are you an up-and-coming act? Have you been looking for a platform to showcase your talent? You need not worry anymore as a new entertainment outfit has come to the rescue.

Music business enthusiast and songwriter, Ohenhen Osazuwa Stephen aka Steve Benson (SB) has concluded plans to launch a record company that will provide and produce all related high-demand entertainment solutions.

Speaking, he said: “The new outfit, MSN Ocean Entertainment will be a major player in the fast-growing Nigerian entertainment industry, as it has huge interests and business dealings as a record label. Serious plans have been made to sign not only artistes but also Deejays too. Besides, the first act’s project is 85 per cent ready.

“We are currently working on a talent discovery project called MSN Talent Hunt. The show will be powered in conjunction with an international branding and events company. The contest will feature musicians (solo artistes and bands), DJs, dancers and comedians.”

SB, who is also a recording artiste and music business expert, has decided to take the backstage to empower other young and talented persons, hence the floating of MSN Ocean.