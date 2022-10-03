A Sports betting company, MSport has bemoaned over the proliferation of fake online betting sites in Nigeria.

The Company, consequently, gave precautionary tips on detecting the fake ones and most importantly secure their funds.

According to them, many scammers have created fake online websites that look like popular and reputable online betting sites.

“It is, therefore, necessary to avoid getting scammed by these fake online betting sites. Some may look exactly like the online betting company you intend to register with, but you will be able to tell the fake from the genuine one after reading this article.

“As a case study, I will use MSport online sports betting website in this article. This online betting website has a lot of promotions to make betting exciting for Nigerian bettors but, several fake websites have emerged using their name. There are plenty of examples of phishing websites that have tried to scam their customers by pretending to be them.

“Ensure that the online sports betting website is licensed, authorized, and regulated.

“Crosscheck the URL multiple times to be sure you are on the real betting website.

“Make sure you read the guidelines of the betting site carefully and attentively.

“Look out for the payment methods on the site and check to know if they offer different payment methods.

“Check online for reviews from real people with real names, the games they played, and their identities.

“You can find out if they have a customer service line and call to ask questions.” It said.