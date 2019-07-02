The hijacked sea vessel, MT APECUS, with five Indian nationals and two Nigerians on board, was on an illegal and unauthorised mission in Nigeria’s territorial waters to steal crude oil, the Nigerian Navy has confirmed.

The Navy meanwhile has commenced a manhunt for the Nigerian collaborators who aided the illegal entrance of the vessel and its crew to the country’s waterways to carryout the illicit oil deal under false pretences.

Whilst stating that the said vessel had been involved in a series of criminal activities on Nigerian army waterway since 2014, naval operatives noted that the vessel had operated over the years without a valid permit or documentation.

In a press release, the Navy assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that Nigerian partners behind the illegal activities face the justice to serve as deterrent.

The statement read in part: