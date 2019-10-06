History was made on the 12th of September as the inaugural class of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy graduated after a full-year of training in television and film production.

The students – 20 in number – from both Nigeria and Ghana, undertook the fully funded training in October 2018 to be equipped with the skill to produce high-quality movies as well as create wealth through entrepreneurial partnerships.

This however, could not have been possible without the institutional support provided by the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos.

Elaborating on the specifics of the curriculum of the MTF, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya, Dean, School of Media and Communication, PAU, said the training would have an enduring influence on the graduates as it strengthened their fundamentals of the film and television industry.

He said: “The Nigerian film industry has established itself as a force to be reckoned with and has captured the imagination and attention of the world but now, it must strengthen its hold by perfecting its craft and focusing on greater acquisition of skills. That is the role of training and the role of the Multichoice Talent Factory. The MTF will have a long-lasting impact precisely because it is contributing to strengthening the foundations of the industry by facilitating skills acquisition.”

Dr. Obiaya also expressed appreciation to MultiChoice Nigeria for partnering with PAU.