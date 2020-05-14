In continuation of its virtual classes, students of MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy (MTF) West Africa will, on Friday, have a 30-minute online class tagged ‘Produce Like a Pro!’ The online session will give the students an insight into practical, industry expert-led skills to produce content like professionals.

According to Femi Odugbemi, Academy Director, MTF West Africa, the Produce Like a Pro! series is part of MultiChoice’s mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the Film and TV industry. “The Produce Like a PRO! series is our answer to the industry need for easier access to training material, tutorials and templates.

“What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it’s been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry,” Odugbemi said.

The Produce Like a PRO! series is also rooted in breaking down the barriers of access to industry information, ensuring that veteran knowledge and experience are passed on to the next generation of African storytellers. The series also compliments recorded masterclasses, which address industry concerns such as accessibility, op- portunity, and quality in local productions.