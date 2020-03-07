Amatoritsero Ede

After the generation of Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe and John Bekederemo-Clark, Harry Garuba, as a world-renowned scholar and poet based in Ibadan where he also led the Thursday group of poets, was at the bridgehead of a new wave of Nigerian Literary culture and scholarship since the 1980s till his passing in February 2020.

For over 30 years, he sponsored, mentored, taught, supported and befriended that new generation of academics and writers. Always self-effacing, he never took or sought credit for his intellectual, financial and moral generosity, a palpable example of which was the 1987 poetry anthology, Voices from the Fringe, which he organised and edited.

This work is a formal introduction of the third generation of Nigerian writers to the literary world. In the area of scholarship Garuba’s quiet but powerful intelligence and erudite influence is widespread. His academic essays are landmarks of rigorous postcolonial enquiry within a global school culture.

Garuba inspired and straddled the scholarly, writerly and social worlds of a visionary generation of intellectuals. The Maple Tree Literary Supplement, MTLS, calls for submissions from all, and especially the “Thursday Group”, about Garuba’s life and work in the form of poetry, essays – scholarly and otherwise – mementos or even prose fiction.

These submissions will be published in MTLS and later collected into an anthology. Submission may be sent from the journal’s submissions page at https://www.mtls.ca/issue24/submissions/ or at [email protected] or [email protected] Submission deadline is March 30, 2020.