By Chinwendu Obienyi

MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa Plc have both received approval-in-principle to operate payment service bank (PSB) in the country to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The two leading telecoms disclosed this in regulatory filings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) at the weekend.

The approval-in-principle for both telecom operators is coming two years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) granted the same category of licence to 9mobile and Globacom.

PSB operators provide financial services through digital means to low-income earners and people that do not use banks or banking institutions for transactions.

According to the separate statements, Airtel will operate PSB via its Smartcash Payment Service Bank Limited while MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited will be MTN’s PSB.

Speaking on the approval, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, said he was pleased that Smartcash had been granted an approval in principle to operate a service bank business in Nigeria, adding that the company would work closely with the CBN to meet all its conditions to receive the operating licence and commence operations.

“The final operating licence will enable us to expand our digital financial products and reach the millions of Nigerians that do not have access to traditional financial services. I am looking forward to working closely with the Government, the CBN and traditional financial institutions to expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers and the economy”, Ogunsanya said.

On his part, Uto Ukpanah, company secretary at MTN Nigeria, said MTN Nigeria remained optimistic that it would eventually get the PSB licence.

