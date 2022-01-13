Communications giant, MTN, has joined millions of Nigerians in saluting the tenacity of the Super Eagles in their victory over Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening game in the ongoing AFCON tournament tagged Cameroun 2021.

Nigeria began her quest for a fourth AFCON title with an impressive win at the Stade Roumde Adjia, Garoua with tournament debutant, Kelechi Iheanacho’s 30th minute strike handing Eagles a well deserved maximum points to lead Group D.

As the official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Olutokun Toriola, is effusive and confident in the ability of the players and staff to go all the way to the final.

“We are committed to supporting the Super Eagles, we trust the team and we believe that our players will make the country proud in Cameroon. We are relentlessly backing them to bring home the trophy.”

He also restated his support for the Amaju Pinnick-led administration and the coaching crew, “We trust the knowledge and leadership qualities of the president of the Nigerian Football Federation and the coaching crew. They have shown incredible commitment to the team. He has a clear vision, and we will support him in every way to bring his vision to fruition.” The Super Eagles will be up against Sudan on January 15 and Guinea-Bissau four days after.